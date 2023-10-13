Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JHG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE JHG opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

