JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $277,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $292.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

