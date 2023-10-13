Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.15. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

