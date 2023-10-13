JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $36.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

