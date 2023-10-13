Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,815 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 4.7 %

KDP opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

