KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.26.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

