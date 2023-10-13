LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

LendingClub stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $592.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.97.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

