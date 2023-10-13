Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $139.00 and last traded at $139.77. Approximately 244,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 380,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

