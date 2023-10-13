Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

