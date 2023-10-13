Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,200,230,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.