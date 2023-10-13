MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 3.4% Higher

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 24,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 102,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

MarketWise Trading Down 4.0 %

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and sold 390,353 shares worth $583,551. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 211.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketWise by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

