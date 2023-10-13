Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Masimo Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $78.03 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

