Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

META stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

