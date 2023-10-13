Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $324.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on META. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

