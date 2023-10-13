Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Shares of META stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.15. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

