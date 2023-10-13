Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $324.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

