Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,053 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.1 %

META stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

