Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,631,900,000 after acquiring an additional 525,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after buying an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

