Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,527 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 107.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 99,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,515 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 371,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.91 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.