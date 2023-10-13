Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,717 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 212,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $49.32 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.