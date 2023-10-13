National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 166,900 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.50% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

