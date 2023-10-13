National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 100,000 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 204.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.33% of Armstrong World Industries worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $71.56 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

