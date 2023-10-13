National Bank of Canada FI Sells 17,476 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

