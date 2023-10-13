National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,060 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -277.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.