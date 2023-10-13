Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $91,406.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $111.24 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report on Sunday, October 8th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.