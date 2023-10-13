Norwood Financial Corp Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

