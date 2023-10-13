Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 3,417 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

