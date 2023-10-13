Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 12.5% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Confluent by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 68,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $2,119,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Confluent by 42.4% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 100,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

