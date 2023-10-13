Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 650,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,681,694 shares in the company, valued at $369,254,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

