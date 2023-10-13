Oak Thistle LLC Invests $177,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

