Oak Thistle LLC Invests $211,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

