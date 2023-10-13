Oak Thistle LLC Invests $69,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 694,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 184,428 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 358,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 94,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.06%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

