Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $558.89 million, a P/E ratio of -79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.56. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

