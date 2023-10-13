Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.66.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

