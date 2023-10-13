Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 15,103 Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Glatfelter by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Glatfelter by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 185,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 871,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,300. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of GLT opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLT

Glatfelter Profile

(Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.