Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $743.33 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $755.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $749.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

