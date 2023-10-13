Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,500 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Shares of META stock opened at $324.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.82 and its 200 day moving average is $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

