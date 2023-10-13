Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

