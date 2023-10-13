Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

