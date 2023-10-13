Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 11,945 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,123 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

