Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 24,676 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.