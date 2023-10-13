Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 300 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.75.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

