Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Paylocity by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,462,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.99. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $160.00 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

