Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

