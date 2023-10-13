Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.15 and a one year high of $220.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

