Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,543 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

PFG opened at $69.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

