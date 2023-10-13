Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $215.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

