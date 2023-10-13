Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 143.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $310.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.73.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

