Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,077 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,337 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,240 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 88,441 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

