Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.19 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

